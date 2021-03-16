SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Tuesday identified the suspect they arrested last week on felony animal cruelty charges after the individual pepper sprayed and fatally stabbed a dog during a fight in the city’s Haight-Ashbury District.

According to information tweeted by the San Francisco Police Department’s Park Station on Monday, the fight was reported at the intersection of Haight and Belvedere late Friday evening.

According to the post, one of the suspects involved pepper sprayed the victim’s dog before pulling out a knife and stabbing the animal in the torso area. Police said the dog later died from the injuries sustained.

On 03/12/2021 at 2311 hrs., @SFPDPark Officers responded to Haight & Belvedere regarding a fight. One of the subjects pepper-sprayed the victim’s dog and then pulled out a knife and stabbed the dog in the torso area. Unfortunately, the dog later succumbed to its injuries. — SFPD Park Station (@SFPDPark) March 15, 2021

Authorities provided additional details in a press release issued Tuesday.

Police arrived on the 1600 block of Haight Street after reports of a fight, possibly involving a subject with a knife. Arriving officers found the victim, a 39-year-old male San Francisco resident. He said that the suspect, later identified as 49-year-old San Francisco resident Timothy Darrell Hewitt, yelled something at him as he walked by.

The victim was with his dog, a Staffordshire Terrier named Maynard, and a friend. The victim said Hewitt sprayed the dog with pepper spray leading the animal to run into the street. The victim told police Hewitt then produced a knife and stabbed the dog in the torso.

The victim and his friend disarmed Hewitt and held him until officers arrived and took him into custody. Police transported the victim and his dog to the SPCA, where Maynard later died.

Hewitt was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Police later booked him on charges of animal cruelty resulting in death, possession of a switchblade knife and brandishing a deadly weapon.

Police said that while an arrest has been made in the case, it remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.