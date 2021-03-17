SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were pulled from a Fort Funston cliff with one person suffering injuries Wednesday evening during a rescue by San Francisco firefighters.
The incident began shortly before 5:30 p.m. when San Francisco Fire units responded to reports of two people seen on the cliff face waving for help.
As of around 7 p.m., the two people had been pulled up from the cliff. San Francisco firefighters said Wednesday night that the people who were rescued were teenagers and that paramedics were evaluating them with minor injuries.
UPDATE 1: 2 Teens successfully rescued. Paramedics are evaluating them with minor injuries. https://t.co/YgJgsjk603
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 18, 2021
The people were also very cold and had been put into an ambulance to warm up. It was not known if they were going to be taken to an area hospital, but KPIX was told both people would be OK.
This was the third cliff rescue at Fort Funston in the past two weeks.