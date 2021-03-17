SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A suspect has been arrested for two unprovoked attacks in San Francisco Monday in which one victim was stabbed in the face and the other brutally beaten and nearly blinded in one eye.

Police told KPIX 5 that one of the victims, a 59-year-old Asian man from Vallejo, was walking on the 600 block of Market when he was assaulted. A witness said the suspect ran up to the victim, punching him in the head multiple times before he ended up on the ground motionless.

The suspect left the scene on a Muni bus, police said. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

According to police, 30 minutes before the attack on Market Street, the suspect cut a man on the face, near the 16th/Mission BART station. That victim, a 64-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Using surveillance images, police linked the two attacks to the same suspect who was seen around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at 16th and Mission Streets. Officers detained the individual and arrested him for both incidents.

The suspect has been identified as Jorge Devis-Milton. The 32-year-old is facing charges multiple assault charges, as well as aggravated mayhem, and battery.

Police did not identify the victims. However, family members have posted an online fundraiser for the Market St. beating victim identified as Danny Yu Chang.

The family said that Yu Chang was heading back to work following his lunch break when the attack occurred and that he has become partially blind from the injuries to his head and face.

“I cannot see on my left eye, it’s still so bad I cannot see anything. On my right, it’s okay. I hope I don’t lose my vision here.” Yu Chang told KPIX 5 reporter Betty Yu.

Victim Danny Yu Chang Speaks About Brutal Attack

Police originally said Yu Chang had suffered life-threatening injuries, but later the family clarified he had suffered serious injuries instead.

“Somebody just pushed me and hit me, and I lose consciousness, and when I wake up I’m all bloodied up,” said Yu Chang. “I didn’t even see the person, I didn’t lose anything, all my belongings is with me, they didn’t rob me, so I think it’s a hate crime.”

“We should respect each other, and try to live harmoniously with each other,” said Yu Chang.

Yu Chang says his online fundraiser was set up so he and his wife can move out of the Bay Area where they feel safer.

Monday’s attack comes amid a rise in violence targeting Asians during the pandemic, particularly seniors. On Tuesday, a 76-year-old man was punched in an unprovoked attack in Oakland on 7th Street near Broadway at 8:30 am Tuesday. A police source says when approached, the victim said “good morning” and the suspect said “you better calm down.”

The victim has minor injuries. He told KPIX 5 he is very rattled by the incident.

Some of the attacks have been deadly, including the killing of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee in the city’s Anza Vista neighborhood in late January.

The violence has sparked rallies throughout the Bay Area condemning anti-Asian violence and more than $1.4 million in state funding to track and stop the attacks.

The group Stop AAPI Hate said over the past year there have been nearly 4,000 hate incidents against Asians across the U.S., and that the reports are a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur.

SFPD said Monday’s attack is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or text “TIP411”, beginning the message with “SFPD”.