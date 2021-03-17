SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A shooting early Wednesday morning in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood left a 42-year-old woman injured, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 3:12 a.m. in the 1100 block of Turk Street.READ MORE: Witnesses: Elderly Asian Woman Beats Up Man Attacking Her In San Francisco
Officers had responded to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation and arrived to find spent shell casings, then learned the victim had been taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by the gunfire.READ MORE: San Francisco Police Arrest Suspects in Chinatown Laundromat Assault and Robbery
No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and police did not immediately provide any suspect information. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.MORE NEWS: Third Stimulus Check: When Will Your $1,400 Economic Impact Payment Arrive?
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.