SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Santa Rosa police were asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Chase Bank branch on Monday.

Shortly after noon, the suspect gave a bank teller a note that demanded money and claimed he was armed. The teller gave him an unknown amount of money and the man fled eastbound on foot.

Officers conducted an extensive search but were unable to find the suspect,

He is described as a white male in his late 40s to early 50s, between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, with a heavy build and wearing a green knitted cap, gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

The Santa Rosa Police Department encourages anyone who witnessed the robbery, or who has information about the case, to contact them through the Tip Line at http://www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward of up to $2,500 — provided by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund — is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in the robbery.

