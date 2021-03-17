SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Santa Rosa police were asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Chase Bank branch on Monday.
Shortly after noon, the suspect gave a bank teller a note that demanded money and claimed he was armed. The teller gave him an unknown amount of money and the man fled eastbound on foot.READ MORE: Report: San Francisco Homeless Struggle To Access Enough Water For Survival
Officers conducted an extensive search but were unable to find the suspect,
He is described as a white male in his late 40s to early 50s, between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall, with a heavy build and wearing a green knitted cap, gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.READ MORE: Bay Area COVID-19 Roundup: Newsom Calls Recall 'A Sideshow'; Health Officials Reflect On A Year Of COVID; Tax Day Pandemic-Related Questions
The Santa Rosa Police Department encourages anyone who witnessed the robbery, or who has information about the case, to contact them through the Tip Line at http://www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.
A reward of up to $2,500 — provided by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund — is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in the robbery.
MORE NEWS: Frustration, Anger Grows Among Residents Over Weekend Oakland Sideshows
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.