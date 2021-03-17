ATLANTA (CBS News) — Authorities said the suspect in the deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area spas admitted to carrying out Tuesday evening’s rampage and was on his way to Florida, where officials feared he would harm more people.
Investigators said during a Wednesday morning press conference the 21-year-old suspect claimed the shootings weren’t racially motivated even though at least half of the eight people killed were of Asian descent.
Instead, the suspect indicated he “has some issues, potentially sexual addiction,” Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said. He saw the spas as a temptation that he wanted to eliminate, authorities said.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the targeted businesses were not on the police department’s radar and described them as “legally operating.”