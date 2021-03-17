DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Authorities in the East Bay on Wednesday announced that the man injured in a Danville officer-involved shooting last week has died.

32-year-old Tyrell Wilson was pronounced deceased while at the hospital, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson was shot last Thursday, March 11, by a Danville police officer after allegedly refusing to put down a knife, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident shut down traffic on a busy stretch of roadway straddling Interstate Highway 680 for hours.

That morning at around 11:48 a.m., police dispatch received multiple calls from motorists reporting a person who was throwing rocks off the Sycamore Valley Road overpass onto I-680.

According to the sheriff’s department, an arriving Danville police officer contacted the male subject in question near the intersection of Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon.

Authorities said the officer approached the subject as he stood in the street. As the officer approached and attempted to to talk to him, the subject pulled out a folding knife and opened it.

Authorities said the officer ordered Wilson to drop the knife multiple times. The subject then advanced toward the officer, who discharged his weapon, striking the subject once.

The fire department and an ambulance were called and responded to the scene. Wilson was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Danville law enforcement officer was later identified as Officer Andrew Hall. He is assigned to the contract city of Danville and has been a peace officer for seven and a half years. Hall is currently on paid administrative leave, in accordance with department policy.

Sheriff’s investigators are working with the District Attorney’s Office on investigating the officer-involved shooting pursuant to the countywide law enforcement involved fatal incident protocol.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.