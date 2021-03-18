OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland Police issued an Amber Alert Thursday for a 2-year-old boy kidnapped by a family friend two days before.
According to police, the aunt of 2-year-old Michael Hamilton drove him and a friend named "Tanisha" to the area of E. 27th Street and Fruitvale Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday. When the aunt left the car to enter a store, Tanisha drove away with Hamilton in the backseat.
Detectives described "Tanisha" as an African-American woman around 30-35-years-old, 5-feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. She reportedly has acne and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a blonde wig with ponytails, black jacket, black pants, and has rings on all her fingers.
Hamilton is also African American, around 3-feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Both were last seen in a rented 2021 Nissan Versa, a black 4-door sedan with a California license plate #8TYX914.
Oakland Police asked anyone with information to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.