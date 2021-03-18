OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Amtrak train headed from Seattle to Los Angeles hit a vehicle on the tracks in Oakland Thursday morning.
The incident happened at about 8:55 a.m. at E. 10th St. and Fruitvale Ave.
The collision caused the vehicle to burst into flames. It was not immediately known if there was anyone in the vehicle or how it ended up on the tracks.
My coworker saw an Amtrak train hit a truck stuck on the tracks. He took this video just after the collision. pic.twitter.com/G5Crc8eVRM
— DSH (@ZyxSync) March 18, 2021
Amtrak said the the Coast Starlight Train 11 hit was delayed for about an hour following the collision. None of the 111 passengers or crew members were hurt, Amtrak said.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.