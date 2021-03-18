CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies announced an arrest in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Cupertino last year.

An arrest warrant was served at a home in South San Jose Thursday afternoon and deputies arrested 27-year-old Nicholas Carl Fernandez in the crash that killed 63-year-old Joe Camarda.

Deputies said Camada was riding his bicycle on Wolfe Road near Interstate 280 early on August 16, 2020 when he was struck. Despite attempts to resuscitate Camada by firefighters and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the initial investigation, deputies found a piece of evidence at the scene. After several months, investigators said they located a vehicle with body damage that was consistent with the collision.

Search warrants were served at Fernandez’s home in November.

Deputies said that Fernandez admitted to investigators that he was driving the vehicle on the night of the collision and had fled the scene.

Fernandez was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose on charges of felony hit and run and making a false insurance claim. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.