SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A person suffered serious burn injuries in a fire at a home in San Jose overnight Thursday.
The one-alarm fire was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday at a two-story home on the 21000 block of Bertram Rd. near Cinnabar Hills Rd. in South San Jose, just south of Almaden Rd. and Alamitos Creek.
One male victim was transported to a hospital for burn injuries, the San Jose Fire Department said. A second male victim was evaluated at the scene and released.
One dog was killed in the fire, while a second dog and a cat were also inside the home and apparently survived.
The home is believed to be a total loss.
There was no immediate word from the fire department on the cause of the fire or other details.