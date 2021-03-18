Watch Live:Congressional Hearing On Violence Against Asian Americans
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:House fire, San Jose, San Jose fire, San Jose Fire Department, San Jose News

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A person suffered serious burn injuries in a fire at a home in San Jose overnight Thursday.

The one-alarm fire was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday at a two-story home on the 21000 block of Bertram Rd. near Cinnabar Hills Rd. in South San Jose, just south of Almaden Rd. and Alamitos Creek.

READ MORE: IRS Tax Filing Deadline To Be Pushed Back To May 17

One male victim was transported to a hospital for burn injuries, the San Jose Fire Department said. A second male victim was evaluated at the scene and released.

One dog was killed in the fire, while a second dog and a cat were also inside the home and apparently survived.

READ MORE: Amber Alert: Oakland Police Search For Kidnapped 2-Year-Old Boy

The home is believed to be a total loss.

There was no immediate word from the fire department on the cause of the fire or other details.

MORE NEWS: Fiery, Fatal Crash Between Big Rig, SUV On Highway 101 In San Jose

 