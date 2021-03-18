SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Showers fell across the Bay Area Thursday as a substantial storm system brought rain across the region.

The system initially brought scattered if sometimes heavy showers early

Thursday morning, but the storm’s impact grew wider as the day continued, making for soggy roads in San Francisco and across the East Bay and the South Bay.

In the North Bay, parts of Highway 101 known for flooding were showing a lot of standing water.

According to KPIX Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen, the precipitation is forecast to gradually diminish in intensity later Thursday evening. That doesn’t change the fact that roads will remain wet into Friday morning and some showers will continue to fall across the region with some pockets of heavy rain.

However, the system is not bringing the lightning, thunder and hail that the Bay Area experienced last week because the upper levels of the atmosphere are not cold enough to support that type of weather.

Overall the area of rain will move farther and farther offshore to the east with rain chances diminishing but not completely going away later in the evening. There remains a chance for a couple of lingering showers inland early on the day on Friday.