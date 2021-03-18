LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — People living in a Los Gatos neighborhood near an elementary school were being asked to shelter in place Thursday morning because an armed robbery suspect may have been spotted in the area.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said the shelter-in-place was currently in effect in the area of Old Santa Cruz Highway at Lexington School Rd. near Lexington Elementary School.READ MORE: Amtrak Train Hits Vehicle On Tracks In Oakland
The sheriff’s office said a person matching the description of an armed robbery suspect from Santa Cruz County was seen in the area Thursday morning.READ MORE: Palo Alto Police Arrest Armed 16-Year-Old Boy For Robbery, Threats
Because the crime involved a gun out of an abundance of caution the shelter-in-place was put in effect, the area encompasses a heavily wooded area along with the elementary school.
MORE NEWS: IRS Tax Filing Deadline To Be Pushed Back To May 17
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.