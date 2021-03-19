DALY CITY (KPIX 5) – An elderly Asian woman was robbed during a daylight attack that was caught on camera in Daly City Thursday afternoon, amid an ongoing wave of violence against Asians in the Bay Area and across the country.

Police told KPIX 5 that the victim was attacked around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Serravista and Norwood avenues. Security video shows the woman being run down by her attacker, stripped of several items of property, and then waving her arms for help after the robbery.

UNPROVOKED ATTACK ON ELDERLY ASIAN WOMAN

A 69-year-old woman was walking when a man assaulted and robbed her Thursday at 3:40 pm at Serravista near Norwood in Daly City, according to @DalyCityPD. Suspect ran away @KPIXtv @WilsonKPIX more at 5 pm #StopAAPIHate #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/XCK8TMLgMK — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) March 19, 2021

The suspect, who appears to be wearing a dark shirt, dark pants with a white stripe and white shoes, was seen running for the scene on foot.

Police said an investigation into the assault and robbery is underway.

Video of this latest incident came just as Gov. Gavin Newsom visited San Francisco to talk about the wave of attacks.

“You’ve got a prosecute those that are perpetrating these acts of violence, period, full stop. We have to be there for the victims and be supportive for the victims as more than we have been, candidly. And we’ve been talking about those issues, we were just talking about those a moment ago,” Newsom said Friday.

The governor met with local AAPI leaders who said the targeting of their community is not new.

“What we have been experiencing for so long, violence and crime and racial bias, this is not a new experience,” said Cynthia Choi of Stop AAPI Hate.

The group also talked about finding new ways to keep track of incidents that don’t meet the prosecutorial standards of a hate crime. “Part of what we want to get across is that it’s important not just to address hate crimes, but we also have to track and address at a root level hate incidents,” said Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco).

Choi added, “And the fact that we have so many vulnerable members of our community that feel unsafe being in public spaces, that should be a concern to not just for the Asian American community, but everyone.”