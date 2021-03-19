SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) – Caltrain will begin offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites in the counties it serves next week, joining other Bay Area transit agencies seeking to reduce barriers for residents needing the shots.
Starting Monday, March 22, riders traveling to and from a vaccination site must notify a conductor and show proof of appointment or a vaccination card.
"By offering free rides to and from vaccinations, we hope to remove cost barriers so that everyone across the three counties we serve has access to the vaccine," said Michelle Bouchard, the chief operating officer of railroad.
The agency said it would offer the service until further notice.
Other local transit agencies have been offering free rides to vaccination sites, including BART, AC Transit and Muni. Caltrain has also joined more than two dozen Bay Area agencies in launching a list of vaccine sites that are accessible via transit.