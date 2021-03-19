RICHMOND (BCN) — A multiple-car crash on Interstate Highway 580 just west of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge blocked a number of lanes in both directions Friday morning.
The California Highway Patrol said the collision was reported about 5:40 a.m. on the freeway near the Sir Francis Drake Boulevard offramp.
The collision blocked all westbound lanes of traffic along with the left lane of eastbound traffic. The CHP said as of 7:20 a.m. all lanes had been reopened.
Information about injuries or the cause of the crash was not immediately available.