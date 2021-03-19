SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect and a person of interest in an aggravated assault that happened on a stopped Muni bus last October.

According to a release issued by the San Francisco Police Department, on October 3, 2020, at approximately 2:15 p.m., a 44-year-old male San Francisco resident riding a Muni 14 Mission bus lost his balance as the bus got to the intersection of Mission and Duboce Streets and fell to the floor, sustaining an injury.

At the time of the incident, the bus operator called for an ambulance and instructed other passengers to exit the bus.

While waiting for emergency services to respond, one of the passengers who had gotten off the bus boarded the vehicle and threw the victim out of the bus’s rear door. The victim landed on the sidewalk, striking his head on the ground.

The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury and was transported to a local hospital. Five months later, the victim remains hospitalized.

The suspect — described as a black male in his 20s — fled the scene on foot. He was accompanied by a person of interest who was present during the assault and may know the identity of the suspect. The person of interest is described as a female in her 20s. at the time of the incident, she was seen wearing dark-colored clothing and wearing a backpack.

The San Francisco Police Department on Friday afternoon tweeted out photos that appeared to be taken from surveillance cameras on the Muni bus showing the suspect and person of interest, asking for the public’s help identifying either individual.

San Francisco Police Seeking Public Assistance in Identifying Aggravated Assault Suspect Please visit the attached link to read the full synopsis regarding this incident ➡️ https://t.co/jz2IJpxaJX pic.twitter.com/CCptFUklJH — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 19, 2021

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.