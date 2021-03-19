SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose on arrested a suspect accused of stealing a box truck from a driver at knifepoint, crashing the vehicle in a hit-and-run and assaulting a second victim during a Friday crime spree, according to authorities.

Police tweeted out a photo of the stolen vehicle and information about the crime spree Friday afternoon.

Late Friday morning at about 11:45 a.m., San Jose police officers responded to the 200 block of South Montgomery Street after a report of a car jacking. Arriving officers learned that the suspect had forced the victim out of a box truck. A citizen tried to intervene and help the driver, narrowly escaping being stabbed by the suspect.

After fleeing the area in the truck, the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run in the area of Capitol Expressway and Silver Creek Road. Police did not offer any details on the nature of the hit-and-run accident.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle on a nearby residential street before entering a home through an occupied garage and stealing some tools. While leaving the area on foot, he encountered an elderly Filipino female who was entering her vehicle.

The suspect allegedly struck the female victim with a blunt object and demanded her car keys, but she was able to flee back into her residence and call for help.

Responding officers arrived in the neighborhood and located the suspect who was still walking in the area. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police noted that there were no indications any of the crimes committed were racially motivated during the suspect’s violent crime spree. The suspect was not identified.

San Jose police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the crimes that took place Friday is asked to call the police department.