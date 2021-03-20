OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A gas leak in Oakland Saturday morning forced BART officials to stop running trains through the system’s downtown stations.

Oakland fire officials said the leak was in the area of 20th and Broadway. Firefighters and PG&E crews have responded to the scene.

BART officials sent out an advisory around 9:55 a.m. that two entrances were being shutdown to the Oakland 19th St. station.

By 11 a.m, the entire station and the Oakland 12th Street stop had been shutdown and “there was no train service through downtown Oakland stations at this time.”

BART riders were warned of delays throughout the system. San Francisco-Daly City bound trains were being turned back at MacArthur. Richmond and Antioch bound trains were being turned back at 12th St Station.

Officials said they were also having problems setting up other commute alternatives because they had gotten reports that “no (AC Transit) buses were running through 19th St Oakland Station area due to (the) gas leak.”

It was not immediately known if any other buildings or areas of downtown have been impacted by the leak.

Developing story, more details as they become available.

.