SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Two people were wounded early Saturday when gunfire erupted during a confrontation at the Marriott Residence Inn in San Mateo.
San Mateo police said officers responded to 911 calls reporting a confrontation between two groups of people at the hotel — located at at 2000 Winward Way — at around 12:35 a.m.
Arriving officers found a shooting scene and two individuals requiring medical treatment. They were transported to the hospital and their condition was not known.
Investigators said that "the shooting was an isolated incident between two groups of people who were visiting from outside of San Mateo County and not a random attack."
An intensive investigation has been launched. Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the shooting were encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Amanda Von Glahn at (650) 522-7782 or by email at avonglahn@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.