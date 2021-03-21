ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Hoping to generate leads leading to the arrest of the gunman, Antioch police have released a surveillance camera photo of a silver Ford Windstar minivan — a vehicle of interest in the August 2020 slaying of Daunzhay Young.

The image was posted on the department’s Facebook page over the weekend.

“The minivan had distinct damage to the rear bumper and driver’s side brake light,” investigators posted. “Additionally, the minivan had a stick figure family sticker on the rear window.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Cox at (925) 779-6866 (jcox@antiochca.gov), Detective Robert Gerber at (925) 779-6943 (rgerber@antiochca.gov). You may also send an anonymous text tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

On Aug. 29, 2020 at approximately 10:07 a.m., police officers were called to the 1800 block of Tioga Pass Way on the report of several gunshots heard in the area.

Arriving officers located one male victim — later identified as Young — down on the sidewalk. He was found to be suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers and emergency medical personnel provided first-aid and CPR, but Young succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

During the initial investigation, officers learned that after the shooting the suspect entered a nearby vehicle which fled the area. The victim in this case appears to have been targeted.