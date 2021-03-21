SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KPIX 5’s Sharon Chin’s family arrived in California in the 1850s and has been a part of the state’s rich history.
The Chin family were fishermen who lived in the community of Point Lobos. But in the wake of the rising attacks against Asian Americans, her proud California heritage has been shaken.
Sharon says she has been haunted by the images of the elderly victims. They could be her relatives.
Asian American Attack Resources
Asian Americans Advancing Justice
https://www.standagainsthatred.org/resources
Stop AAPI Hate
https://donate.givedirect.org/?cid=14711
Hate is a Virus
https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/community-action-fund