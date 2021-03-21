SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Outrage has swept across the country from those who believe investigators overseeing the mass shooting case in Georgia should charge the suspect with a hate crime.

“To me that’s clearly a hate crime, it seems to me he sought out a place where there were Asian women, he executed them and he murdered them,” said Asian Law Alliance executive director Richard Konda.

On Tuesday, Robert Aaron Long was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed eight people at three Atlanta area spas. Six of the victims were Asian.

On Wednesday, a day after the shooting, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference that has since caused backlash toward investigators who spoke.

“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Capt. Jay Baker said on that day.

“He has some issues, potentially sexual addiction,” Sheriff Frank Reynolds told the media.

Protesters over the weekend in Atlanta denounced the handling of the case and many said it was clear to them Long had committed a hate crime.

Konda, who is also an attorney, said hate crimes are difficult to prove unless a suspect yells racial epithets or there is clear evidence someone targeted a victim because of their race.

However, a new Georgia law signed by the governor last year considers an attack against someone because of sex as a hate crime.

“It’s hard to know why a person did something but I think it’s clear to me that the situation in Georgia, that’s a hate crime,” Konda said. “It’s clearly a hate crime and I know that the law enforcement has been saying, ‘Well, we don’t know,’ and making some other excuses for this person.”

It’s a clear example, some believe, of why many in the Asian and Pacific Islander community are hesitant to report anti-Asian incidents or don’t report them at all. Konda said change begins with a sense of support and community for victims, including from law enforcement.

“There is a tendency to maybe internalize things or try to tell yourself, ‘Well, that didn’t really happen,’ or ‘That didn’t really mean that,'” Konda said. “I think, honestly, a lot of the law enforcement community needs a lot more education. They need to understand the history of this country, the history of anti-Asian violence.”

Asian American Attack Resources

Asian Americans Advancing Justice

https://www.standagainsthatred.org/resources

Stop AAPI Hate

https://donate.givedirect.org/?cid=14711

Hate is a Virus

https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/community-action-fund