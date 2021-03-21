SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KPIX 5’s Andrea Nakano grew up in a bi-racial family. She is half Slavic and half Japanese.
While growing in Japan, she encountered racism as a Gaijin — a child of bi-racial parents. When she moved to the San Francisco Bay Area after high school, she encountered racism because of her Asian heritage.
“In Japan, it’s very typical that we do not stand out, that we follow the group and that we have harmony,” she said “Well, this is a time I think to stand out and to speak out about what is going on.”
Asian American Attack Resources
Asian Americans Advancing Justice
https://www.standagainsthatred.org/resources
Stop AAPI Hate
https://donate.givedirect.org/?cid=14711
Hate is a Virus
https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/community-action-fund