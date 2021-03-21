SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Racism can rear its ugly head anywhere, anytime. Early in his career, Kiet Do worked as a young reporter at a Georgia television station when he was assigned to cover a freeway crash.
While gathering information and interviews at the scene, one of the victims in the crash used an offensive racial slur when asking an officer to force Kiet to leave.
Kiet was shocked, but it also taught him to “be prepared for it, racism is out there…And if you see something, stand up to it.”
Asian American Attack Resources
Asian Americans Advancing Justice
https://www.standagainsthatred.org/resources
Stop AAPI Hate
https://donate.givedirect.org/?cid=14711
Hate is a Virus
https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/community-action-fund