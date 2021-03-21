SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Stories about the stunning escalation of violence against Asian Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area have struck close to home for KPIX 5 meteorologist Mary Lee.
Lee’s family has lived here for generations. She was born in Berkeley, grew up in Fairfield and is a proud UC Davis Aggie.READ MORE: Stanford's Tara VanDerveer Calls Out NCAA On 'Blatant Sexism'; 'We Need To Stick Up For More Than Dribbling And Shooting'
During World War II, her grandfather was the only Chinese American in his unit.READ MORE: Angered by Asian American Attacks, Hundreds Rally in San Jose to Demand Change
When she asked her Asian American friends and family what message they would like to deliver it was — “We are American, just like you.”MORE NEWS: Asian American Attacks: A Guide For Parents Struggling To Explain Hate Crimes To Their Children
Asian American Attack Resources
Asian Americans Advancing Justice
https://www.standagainsthatred.org/resources
Stop AAPI Hate
https://donate.givedirect.org/?cid=14711
Hate is a Virus
https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/community-action-fund