SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A pet dog snatched by a supposed Good Samaritan from an injured victim involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Bay Bridge last weekend has now been recovered by the California Highway Patrol, authorities said.

In a Sunday Facebook post, the CHP asked the public’s assistance in providing any video/dash camera footage if they were driving in the area at the time of the March 13 collision.

The collision occurred at approximately 7:02 p.m. in the westbound lanes of 80 just west of the toll plaza metering lights.

The CHP said that following the crash, a red-colored Scion XB, with Oregon license plates, stopped at the scene to “check on the welfare” of those involved in the collision.

While in contact with an injured crash victim, a man from the Scion snatched a white, one-year-old terrier from the Acura and placed it in the Scion and fled the scene before CHP officers arrived.

The vehicle was tracked down by investigating officers to a San Francisco address where the missing terrier was located and ultimately returned to its rightful owner. The Scion owner was being uncooperative in the investigation and the CHP was hoping a passing motorist may have captured an image of him at the crash scene.

Please contact the CHP San Francisco Area office, via telephone, or social media, if you are able to assist us in the investigation.