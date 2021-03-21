SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An unconscious man was pulled by fast-working San Francisco firefighters from his burning vehicle at a crash scene inside the Presidio on Sunday morning.
San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said crews responded to call reporting the crash and fire at around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Moraga and Infantry.
UPDATE TO PRESIDIO COLLISION pic.twitter.com/b56RdiDgIa
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 21, 2021
Arriving crews, found flames spreading from the engine block toward the passenger compartment and the solo occupant unconscious and trapped inside.
Using the jaws of life and slowing the spread of the flames, crews were able to pull the victim from the car. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local trauma center. Their condition was not immediately known.
Firefighters were able to douse the fire. Cause of the accident remained under investigation.