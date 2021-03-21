SAN ANTONIO (CBS SF) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, whose Cardinal are the top-ranked team in the women’s NCAA Tournament and won easily in Sunday night’s opening round, has taken to social media calling the discrepancies between the men’s and women’s bubble “purposeful and hurtful.”

In an interview aired on CBS News Sunday, the legendary coach said she posted a blistering social media post because of what has transpired at the women’s tournament bubble in San Antonio.

“We need to really stick up for more than just dribbling and shooting,” VanDerveer said. “It’s (the controversy over the conditions) bringing attention and bringing conversation and discussion and hopefully change.”

Stanford Performance Coach Ali Kerschner posted a series of photos on Instagram Thursday showing the differences in the workout facilities at the two tourney bubbles. The men are in Indianapolis while the women are in San Antonio.

The post generated an uproar across social media, with other athletes weighing in. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry took to Twitter, posting a TikTok link to Oregon women’s basketball center Sedona Prince showing off what the Ducks workout area looks like.

“wow-come on now! @marchmadness @NCAA yall trippin trippin,” Curry posted.

VanDerveer followed up with her own scathing Twitter post on Saturday.

“A lot of what we’ve all seen this week is evidence of blatant sexism,” she posted. “This is purposeful and hurtful. I feel betrayed by the NCAA. I call on University Presidents and Conference Commissioners to demand accountability.”