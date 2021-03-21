SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Lafayette Street in Santa Clara was closed to traffic between Bellomy and Poplar streets due to a solo vehicle, major injury collision, police said at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The public is advised to avoid the area until further notice.
