SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized with minor injuries after he was grazed by a bullet during a shooting in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. Saturday in the area of Alemany Boulevard and Ellsworth Street.
Officers responded and located the boy, who was grazed by a bullet and was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.
Police have not made any arrest or released any suspect description in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
