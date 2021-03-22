SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Two people were injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.
Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired in the area of the 1900 block of Fourth Street and found the victims, a 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, who were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and police have not released any detailed suspect information.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.