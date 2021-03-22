BERKELEY (BCN/CBS SF) – Berkeley police increased bicycle patrols and their presence in the most visible areas of the city to provide more safety following a rising number of attacks on Asian Americans in the region, state and nationally, police said Monday.
Monthly community advisory meetings will continue to be held to provide a place where people can share their concerns about safety.
Police are asking people to report the circumstances of any hate crime or incident they were a victim of or if they believe one was committed. People can call police at (510) 981-5900.
Police are asking people to call 911 if they see a hate crime or incident in progress.
