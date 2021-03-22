FAIRFIELD (BCN) – A construction project in Interstate 80 will close sections of the highway near Fairfield for five nights beginning April 5 between Red Top Road and Interstate 680.

Caltrans advises motorists to follow the detour signs and has provided maps of the detours.

The first two nights of the project will be on the eastbound stretch of Interstate, which will close Monday, April 5, from 11 p.m. through 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, and again Tuesday overnight for the same time period.

Motorists traveling eastbound on the highway will need to exit at Red Top Road onto Lopes Road, before returning onto the highway’s eastbound on-ramp.

The project shifts to the westbound stretch for the next three nights.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, and lasting through 4 a.m. Thursday, April 8, the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 will close overnight at the connector ramp from Interstate 680.

The project continues for that same five-hour stretch on Thursday and Friday nights, April 8 and 9, through 4 a.m. each following morning.

During those hours of closure, motorists traveling westbound on Interstate 80 will need to take the southbound Interstate 680 connector ramp, then connect to Interstate 780 (also known as Curtola Parkway) before rejoining Interstate 80.

For 24/7 traffic updates, please visit 511.org at https://twitter.com/511SFBay.

For real-time information, please visit Caltrans QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov or follow Caltrans on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CaltransD4.

