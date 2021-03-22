SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Online delivery app company DoorDash on Monday announced plans for same-day delivery of two COVID-19 test collection kits across the U.S.

According to a press release issued by the San Francisco-based company, DoorDash will partner with digital health companies Vault Health and Everlywell for on-demand delivery of two COVID-19 home collection kits that received FDA Emergency Use Authorization via the company’s DashMart locations across the country.

“We’re proud to partner with Vault Health and Everlywell to provide FDA authorized COVID-19 PCR test collection kits on-demand to customers through our marketplace for the first time, offering the speed and reliability Americans need in these circumstances,” said Anna Katherine Barnett-Hart, Director of New Verticals at DoorDash.

Both the Vault Health COVID-19 Saliva Test Kit and Everlywell COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit DTC — which is a lower nasal swab kit — will be available in 12 DashMart locations across the U.S. including Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, and Phoenix, with additional cities being added in the coming months. Both kits will be available for same-day delivery through the DoorDash marketplace app, giving customers access to quick turnaround COVID test results.

The Vault test is available for $119, while the Everlywell test is available for $109. Both may be eligible for reimbursement with healthcare insurance.