CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Health officials in Contra Costa County announced Monday that eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination has been expanded to all residents 50 and older, including those who do not have an underlying health condition.

The county cited increased supply from the federal government for expanding eligibility to more than 235,000 residents between the ages of 50 and 64. People 50 and older who work in Contra Costa County are also now eligible.

Contra Costa Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said that nearly all of the county’s deaths from COVID-19 have been among people over the age of 50. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 734 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.

“We are making good progress vaccinating those in the groups already eligible and will now continue to prioritize more of the most vulnerable groups in our community,” Farnitano said.

According to county data, more than 336,000 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, including 96% of those 75 and older. The county has a stated goal of 1 million vaccinations by July 4.

“We look forward to the coming months when we can do away with vaccine eligibility, when anyone and everyone is eligible,” said Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis.

One other Bay Area county, Solano, is offering vaccines to residents 50 and older regardless of underlying health conditions.

Health officials said those who are eligible may request a vaccine appointment through the county by filling out their online form or by calling 833-829-2626.