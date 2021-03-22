SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — “If you want to actually get the story accurate, I encourage you to listen to the podcast,” said an angry Warriors coach Steve Kerr about a tweet that he says took his words out of context.

Kerr was referring to a comment he made last week during an interview with sports writer Logan Murdock on The Ringer’s ‘Real Ones’ podcast. He compared the stress of the Warriors’ five-year championship run, including the last year with NBA star Kevin Durant, with the team’s dismal, last place 2019-20 season, when Kerr found himself coaching a group of young, inexperienced players. Humbled, the team won only 15 games out of 50.

“I enjoyed last season — when we had the worst record in the league — more than I enjoyed that last season when we went to the Finals,” said Kerr. “We had young guys last year who were trying every day, working hard. We had a great energy, great spirit, great camaraderie. Losing sucked. But what you want is a good vibe.”

After the podcast, NBC Sports analyst Drew Shiller tweeted “Steve Kerr told @loganmmurdock he enjoyed last season (when the Warriors went 15-50) more than Kevin Durant’s final season with the Warriors,” implying that Kerr had dissed Durant.

Soon afterwards, Durant replied to @DrewShiller and @loganmmurdock, saying “this is hilarious.”

This is hilarious — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 22, 2021

On Monday, Kerr seemed to need to get it off his chest, bringing up the podcast, unprompted, in an interview, and Shiller’s subsequent Tweet that had gone viral.

“To put it into a tweet and send it off into the world, was so irresponsible and damaging, and I’m angry,” said Kerr. “It’s dead wrong and I’m upset about it.”

Kerr said Durant’s tweet was the reason he brought it up.

“Kevin is celebrated here… we wish him well,” Kerr insisted.

“This is complete BS.”