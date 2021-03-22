MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – Police in Martinez are searching for a Fedora-wearing suspect following a bank robbery Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the Chase Bank on the 4200 block of Alhambra Avenue near the Highway 4 interchange around 1:10 p.m. following a report of a robbery in progress.
According to police, the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money. Bank personnel complied with the demand note and the suspect took the money.
Police said the man was last seen running towards the highway. No bank employees or customers were injured during the incident.
The suspect is described as a male in his 30s or 40s, standing 6 feet tall with a stocky build. Along with wearing a Fedora, he was seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Martinez Police Department at 925-372-3440.