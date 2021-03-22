BOULDER (CBS News) — Colorado police warned residents on Monday about an active shooter at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder.
The details of the situation aren’t yet clear — but CBS Denver helicopter footage showed a man without a shirt being escorted out of the store in handcuffs. At 1:49 p.m. local time, the Boulder Police Department warned residents of an active shooter on Twitter.
ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route.
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021
CBS Denver said dozens of police and first responders were gathered outside the building. The front of the store appeared to be damaged.