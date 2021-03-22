COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
Filed Under:Active Shooter, Boulder, Boulder police, King Soopers grocery store

BOULDER (CBS News) — Colorado police warned residents on Monday about an active shooter at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder.

Boulder active shooter (CBS Denver)

The details of the situation aren’t yet clear — but CBS Denver helicopter footage showed a man without a shirt being escorted out of the store in handcuffs. At 1:49 p.m. local time, the Boulder Police Department warned residents of an active shooter on Twitter.

CBS Denver said dozens of police and first responders were gathered outside the building. The front of the store appeared to be damaged.

