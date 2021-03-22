REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Authorities have released a surveillance photo of a man suspected of setting a vehicle on fire in Redwood City over the weekend.
Police and firefighters responded to the fire, which took place in an alley behind 3752 Rolison Road around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. The fire was quickly contained, according to authorities.READ MORE: COVID Vaccines: More Counties Adopt California's Centralized Vaccine Delivery Plan
The suspect used an accelerant to intentionally set the vehicle on fire, according to an arson investigator.READ MORE: New Department of Labor Website Aimed at Helping Victims of Unemployment Fraud
Investigators also found surveillance video, which showed a person leaving the area on bicycle before the fire was reported. The person was last seen heading southbound on the alley towards Marsh Road.
Officials said the investigation is in its early stages and that they have not determined if the fire is associated with a hate crime.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Track Your Relief Payment From The IRS
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Perna of Redwood City Police at 650-780-7672 or Fire Marshal Gareth Harris at 650-780-7400.