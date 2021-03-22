SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Officials with the East Side Union High School District in San Jose announced schools would resume in-person learning next month, after more than a year of distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a unanimous decision, the district’s Board of Trustees approved in-person learning for all campuses starting Monday, April 19, amid a continuing downward trend in cases.

“We are moving in the right direction,” said superintendent Chris Funk. “As we approached the one-year anniversary of distance learning, we were well aware of the significant strain that distance learning is having on some students, not only on the learning process, but also the impacts on the mental and physical well-being of students.”

Virtual learning would also remain an option for families, district officials said.

Under the district’s in-person learning plan, a maximum of 1,000 students would be on campus at any given time. Mask wearing and six feet of physical distancing would also be required between students and staff.

As for testing, the district said students would be regularly tested and full tracking and tracing are in place at the district level. All students and staff would go through a daily screening for symptoms.

The district said many district employees have secured vaccination appointments since the county expanded vaccine eligibility to workers in the education sector in late February.

Families must complete a survey on their decision to choose in-person learning or continue virtual learning by Friday, March 26.