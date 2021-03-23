ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Firefighters rescued two people from a fire that swept through an apartment in Antioch Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. at the Parkview apartment complex on the 2800 block of Gentrytown Dr.
Con Fire firefighters rescued 2 residents from fully involved apartment fire on Gentrytown in Antioch this morning. Both transported to hospital for smoke inhalation. Fire contained to one unit, which is total loss. One dog died in blaze. Fire under investigation. #gentrytownic pic.twitter.com/4H0MR3pcS8
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 23, 2021
Con Fire said firefighters arrived to a fully-involved unit on the lower level of the two-story complex. Two residents were rescued from the apartment; both were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
A dog perished in the fire, which was contained to one unit, firefighters said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.