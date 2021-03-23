COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Antioch, Apartment fire, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, Fire

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Firefighters rescued two people from a fire that swept through an apartment in Antioch Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. at the Parkview apartment complex on the 2800 block of Gentrytown Dr.

READ MORE: Update: SWAT Teams Search For Possible Gunman Reported At Yountville Veterans Home

Con Fire said firefighters arrived to a fully-involved unit on the lower level of the two-story complex. Two residents were rescued from the apartment; both were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

A dog perished in the fire, which was contained to one unit, firefighters said.

MORE NEWS: Prince Harry Joining San Francisco Mental Health Wellness Startup

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.