LODI (CBS SF) — Three people have died and two California Highway Patrol officers suffered major injuries in an early morning crash on I-5 near Lodi, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on southbound I-5 SB south of Walnut Grove Rd.

Two CHP officers were assisting the driver of a disabled tractor trailer on the freeway when for unknown reasons a driver lost control of a passing 2021 Subaru SUV that veered toward them.

The vehicle collided with the rear of the CHP patrol vehicle, sending it a dirt embankment. The Subaru then collided with a tree and became fully engulfed in flames.

Force of the impact completely ripped apart the CHP vehicle.

All three occupants in the vehicle succumbed to their injuries on scene. The two CHP officers were transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries. Their conditions was not immediately known.

It was unknown whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this collision.