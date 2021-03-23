COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
YOUNTVILLE (CBS SF) — Law enforcement officers from across Napa County responded to reports Tuesday morning of a gunman on the grounds of the Yountville Veterans Home.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed at around 8 a.m. that “there is a police presence at the Yountville Vets home for a person with a gun.”

Without releasing any details, the county and the Napa County Sheriff’s Department issued warnings to stay away from the area.

Local residents report hearing and seeing a large response by local law enforcement agencies.

