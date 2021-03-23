YOUNTVILLE (CBS SF) — Law enforcement officers from across Napa County responded to reports Tuesday morning of a gunman on the grounds of the Yountville Veterans Home.
The California Highway Patrol confirmed at around 8 a.m. that “there is a police presence at the Yountville Vets home for a person with a gun.”
Without releasing any details, the county and the Napa County Sheriff’s Department issued warnings to stay away from the area.
Local residents report hearing and seeing a large response by local law enforcement agencies.
Reports of possible active shooter at Veterans Home in Yountville, CA. Heavy law-enforcement presence. My heart goes out to everyone there. No one should have to go through this. And absolutely no one should have to go through this twice. @shannonrwatts
— Shelley Tantau (@stantau) March 23, 2021
Reports of possible active shooter at Veterans Home in Yountville, CA. Heavy law-enforcement presence. My heart goes out to everyone there. No one should have to go through this. And absolutely no one should have to go through this twice. @shannonrwatts
— Shelley Tantau (@stantau) March 23, 2021
Developing Story