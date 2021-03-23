OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — A car accident and shooting left a man dead Monday evening in East Oakland, police said.
Officers were sent at 6:33 p.m. to the 7500 block of Holly Street after someone reported a shooting and collision involving a vehicle.
Officers arrived and located a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to police. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.
The man’s name is being withheld until his family can be told of his death.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.
