PITTSBURG (BCN/CBS SF) — Police in Pittsburg on Monday arrested a juvenile suspect who allegedly robbed a bank with a fake explosive device and said he watched a YouTube video beforehand on how to do so.

Police posted information on the arrest on the department’s Facebook page late Monday evening.

Officers responded to the robbery reported at the Mechanics Bank at 695 Railroad Ave. in downtown Pittsburg and learned a suspect had passed a note to a teller that read that he needed “20 grand” and had a bomb, police said.

The teller gave more than $7,000 to the suspect, who fled on foot from the bank. Officers used a police dog to track the suspect’s trail away from the bank down various city streets, but could not initially find him.

However, after finding video footage from businesses in the area, the suspect was eventually tracked down and found at a nearby residence with the stolen cash and a bomb that was determined to be fake, according to police.

The juvenile suspect, whose name is not being released, allegedly admitting in an interview to watching the YouTube clip on how to rob a bank. He was later transported to Juvenile Hall, police said.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.