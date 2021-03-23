PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – A search is underway for a man suspected of an armed robbery at an ice cream parlor in Palo Alto Monday night.

Officers were called to the Baskin Robbins on the 2600 block of Middlefield Road around 7:40 p.m.

According to investigators, the suspect ordered food and when the employee returned with his order, he pointed a semiautomatic handgun at her and ordered the victim to open the cash register. The suspect took money from the cash register and from the tip jar.

The suspect was last seen driving southbound on Middlefield in a four-door sedan, police said.

A surveillance photo shows a suspect who is a male in his early 20s with short black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black San Francisco 49ers cap and a camouflage face covering.

Investigators said they are working with other regional partners to determine if the man is connected to other robberies.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Palo Alto police at 650-329-2413. Tips can be left anonymously at paloalto@tipnow.org, by calling or texting 650-383-8984 or through the department’s mobile apps.