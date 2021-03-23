SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Prince Harry has joined a San Francisco mental health wellness startup as the firm’s chief impact officer.

Financial terms of his employment with BetterUp were undisclosed. The company works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.

In February, the company announced a $125 million Series D fundraise, bringing the firm’s valuation to $1.73 billion.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of “his model of inspiration and impact through action.”

Robichaux cited Harry’s efforts founding the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports, and founding Sentebale, an Africa-based charity supporting young people affected by HIV.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California. They signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify.

In a blog post, Harry said he was joining BetterUp because he believes in the company’s mission of being proactive about mental health.

“I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritising our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us. As the Royal Marine Commandos say, ‘It’s a state of mind.’ We all have it in us. Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance. What I’ve learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose.”

Prince Harry also indicated he had used Betterup’s services.

“I’ve personally found working with a BetterUp coach to be invaluable,” he wrote in the post. “I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective. And because we believe in strengthening our own mental fitness, our entire Archewell team also has access to BetterUp coaching.”