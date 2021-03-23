ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro returned to its Alameda homeport Tuesday and offloaded approximately 8,200 pounds of seized cocaine and 11,450 pounds of marijuana, according to authorities.

According to a release issued by the Coast Guard, prior to the Munro’s arrival at Coast Guard Base Alameda, the crew had already transferred 12 detainees as well as approximately 9,200 pounds of cocaine and 2,150 pounds of marijuana to law enforcement officials in San Diego.

The cutter seized the drugs — in total worth an estimated $330 million — while patrolling international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean between January and March. The haul represented 15 suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America by various U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy ships.

The Munro and her crew were responsible for nine interdictions, seizing approximately 10,200 pounds of cocaine and 11,450 pounds of marijuana. The vessel was also involved in a joint interdiction with the Coast Guard Cutters Bear that seized approximately 3,747 pounds of cocaine.

“Transnational criminal organizations have not slowed down due to the pandemic, and the Coast Guard women and men continue to protect our nation on the frontlines,” said the Munro’s commanding officer Capt. Blake Novak. “Our crew intercepted a group of suspected smugglers, on average, every 90 hours for 45 days straight, seizing nearly 30,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana valued at over $330 million. Maintaining such a high level of performance was only possible because of a total team effort. This crew set the bar for excellence, and I am incredibly proud of all of them.”