HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — Police were searching for a man who exposed himself to a minor at Half Moon Bay High School.
The incident happened on Monday around 2 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of an adult male committing indecent exposure with a juvenile while seated in his car.
Witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s, with stubbled facial hair, wearing reflective sunglasses. He was driving a white sedan with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau at (650) 599-1536.